Pic talk: Pawan Kalyan selfie with daughter Aadhya!

Aug 15, 2024, 15:17 IST
- Sakshi Post

Pawan Kalyan participated in the 78th Independence Day celebrations in Andhra Pradesh after becoming the Deputy Chief Minister. This marked his first official Independence Day celebration in his new role. On this occasion, he was seen taking selfies with his daughter Aadhya on the stage. Deputy CM and his daughter participated in the celebrations, displaying a heartwarming bond. 

The fans captured the adorable scene after seeing Pawan and his daughter trying to take a selfie. Now, the picture is going viral with comments praising their bond. Many fans were commenting how Pawan Kalyan loves his daughter. 

Here is the pic: 

whatsapp channel


Read More:

Tags: 
pawan kalyan
Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan
Pawan Kalyan with Aadhya
Pawan Kalyan selfie
Andhra Pradesh
Advertisement
Back to Top