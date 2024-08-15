Pic talk: Pawan Kalyan selfie with daughter Aadhya!

Pawan Kalyan participated in the 78th Independence Day celebrations in Andhra Pradesh after becoming the Deputy Chief Minister. This marked his first official Independence Day celebration in his new role. On this occasion, he was seen taking selfies with his daughter Aadhya on the stage. Deputy CM and his daughter participated in the celebrations, displaying a heartwarming bond.

The fans captured the adorable scene after seeing Pawan and his daughter trying to take a selfie. Now, the picture is going viral with comments praising their bond. Many fans were commenting how Pawan Kalyan loves his daughter.

Here is the pic: