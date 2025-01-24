Payal Rajput’s Venkatalachimi Movie Launched

After making waves with RX 100 and winning hearts with Mangalavaaram, the talented actress Payal Rajput is now stepping into the Pan-India space with her upcoming movie Venkatalachimi. The film, which will release in six languages, marks her entry into a broader audience base. Produced by Raja and NS Choudhary under the direction of Muni, the project was launched with a grand pooja ceremony at Ramanaidu Studios in Hyderabad.

Speaking about the movie, director Muni said, “When I envisioned the story of Venkatalachimi, Payal Rajput was the perfect choice for the lead role. This Pan-India movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Punjabi, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. With a Tribal girl Action revenge at its core, Venkatalachimi is set to create a sensation in Indian cinema.”

Heroine Payal Rajput shared her excitement, saying, “After Mangalavaaram, I came across several scripts but none impressed me. When director Muni narrated Venkatalachimi, I was captivated. This story is so powerful that it might even make people remember me as ‘Venkatalachimi’ forever. I firmly believe this Pan-India project will take my career to the next level.”

Payal Rajput, who has become a youth favorite with her hot and impactful performances, is now taking on a challenging and unique role with this film. The project has already become a hot topic in the industry.