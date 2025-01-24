January 24, 25, 26 Weekend OTT Releases: New Movies and Shows to Watch

The weekend is finally here, and what comes along with it is a plethora of exciting new content on various OTT platforms. Bid the weekday blues goodbye and snuggle into a movie or show that promises to treat you with something interesting to watch, through romantic comedies to mystery thrillers, women's empowerment stories, or live sports. A few movies and web series are releasing on January 24, 25 and 26.

Whether you are a fan of Bollywood, Hollywood, or regional cinema, or you are in the mood for some live-action, the upcoming releases on platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, Zee5, and Ultra Jhakaas are sure to satiate your cravings. So, grab some popcorn, get comfortable, and get ready to binge-watch your way through the weekend.

Here are the top picks for the weekend:

Friday Releases (January 24, 2025)

Sivarapalli (Amazon Prime Video): This Telugu remake of 'Panchayat' is a slice-of-life series where an engineering graduate becomes the Panchayat Secretary in a remote village.

Sweet Dreams (Disney+ Hotstar): A romantic love story starring Mithila Palkar and Amol Parashar as two people searching for their dream partners in real life.

The Sand Castle (Netflix): A mystery thriller of a family of four fighting for survival on a deserted island with an IMDb rating of 7.9.

Hisaab Barabar (Zee5): A satirical social drama with R Madhavan and Neil Nitin Mukesh with an IMDb rating of 7.3.

Saubhagyavati Sarpanch (Ultra Jhakaas): An inspiring series about a housewife-turned-sarpanch who leads her village towards progress [1).

Saturday Releases (January 25, 2025)

Venom: The Last Dance (Netflix): The third part of the Venom trilogy with Tom Hardy.

Man City Vs Chelsea (Disney+ Hotstar): Live sports event for football lovers.

Sunday Releases (26 January 2025)

Coldplay: Music of the Spheres LIVE (Disney+ Hotstar): A live concert event for Coldplay's critically acclaimed Music of the Spheres World Tour.

Tottenham Hotspur Vs Leicester (Disney+ Hotstar): Live sports event for football lovers.

Dìdi (JioCinema): A heartwarming tale that pays tribute to first-generation teenagers in the Bay Area.

