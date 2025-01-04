NTR Returns to Hyderabad After New Year Holiday with Family

NTR returned to Hyderabad with his family after a New Year’s break. He was warmly welcomed by his staff upon arrival. The paparazzi captured his return at the airport as he, along with his wife and children, made their way back from London. The family had spent the holiday season in London, where NTR was spotted visiting Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland. Photos of the outing were shared widely on social media by his fans.

Looking ahead, NTR is set to begin work on his upcoming film with director Prashanth Neel. He is also involved in his first Bollywood production, War 2. Additionally, NTR is expected to make decisions regarding Devara Part 2 soon. Fans are excited to see the actor’s future projects.

