Nithya Menen Wanted to Quit Films and Acting Before National Award Win

Actor Nithya Menen recently opened up about her mixed feelings toward her profession. Speaking to Behindwoods, she revealed that she doesn’t particularly enjoy being an actor, as the profession often takes away her freedom to live a normal life. Nithya shared that she wanted to quit acting before she won the National Award for her performance in Thiruchitrambalam alongside Dhanush.

She said, “Cinema is not a profession I chose because I liked it. I started believing in God only after entering this field. My father was agnostic, and I grew up the same way. But when I chose acting, I realized something stronger than me was guiding me into it. I don’t like this profession. If I had an option, I’d leave it.” Nithya explained how the lifestyle of an actor doesn’t suit her personality. She always dreamed of leading a simpler life, where she could walk in the park or travel freely without the pressures of fame.

Nithya added that her parents have always supported her career choices but were not involved in her decision-making. “I often tell them I want to quit and live a simple life,” she revealed. Before winning the National Award for her role in Thiruchitrambalam, Nithya had already planned to complete her ongoing projects and quietly leave acting. She thought no one would notice her absence, but her National Award win changed everything. She humorously said, “It felt like God’s plan to bribe me into staying.”

On the work front, Nithya Menen is all set to appear in the Tamil film Kadhalikka Neramillai. Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, the romantic comedy also stars Jayam Ravi and will be released on January 14, during the Pongal festival.