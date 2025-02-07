Valentine OTT Releases 2025: Perfect Movies for Feb 14

This Valentine’s season, streaming platforms are offering a mix of movies for every taste, from romantic comedies to thrilling action-packed films. Here's a look at the exciting OTT releases this year for your Valentine’s Day binge-watch:

Kadhalika Neramillai (Tamil) on Netflix - February 11

Starring Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen, Kadhalika Neramillai is a breezy romantic comedy set to release on Netflix on February 11. The film captures the heartwarming tale of love, misunderstandings, and discovering new feelings. A delightful watch for those who enjoy light-hearted romance and a perfect pick for early Valentine celebrations.

Sammelanam (Telugu) on ETV Win - February 13

Sammelanam, featuring newcomers in the lead roles, has skipped its theatrical release and will be available for streaming on ETV Win from February 13, 2025, as a Valentine's Day special. The film promises to be a fun, romantic comedy, ideal for a cozy and cheerful Valentine’s binge.

Dhoom Dhaam (Hindi) on Netflix - February 14

Starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, Dhoom Dhaam is a crime thriller comedy releasing on Netflix. The movie follows a couple who find themselves caught by a drug mafia gang on their first night together. With gripping action and humor, this is perfect for viewers who enjoy an edge-of-the-seat experience with a dash of comedy.

Pyaar Testing (Hindi) on Zee5 - February 14

Pyaar Testing is a romantic comedy about a couple in an arranged marriage who want to take control of their own love story. Set to release on Zee5 on February 14, the film offers a light-hearted take on love, marriage, and the emotional journey that comes with it.

Marco (Malayalam) on Sony LIV - February 14

Marco is a high-octane action film starring Unni Mukundan. It’s a tremendous hit in theaters and will soon be available for streaming on Sony LIV. Packed with intense action and violent sequences, this film is a must-watch for action movie lovers this Valentine’s Day.