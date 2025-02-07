Anil Kapoor recalls how a small role in ‘Ek Baar Kaho’ became a passport into Hindi cinema

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Actor Anil Kapoor took to social media to celebrate 45 years of his film "Ek Baar Kaho," where he played a blink-and-miss role.

In an emotional Instagram post, Kapoor reflected on how his small role in the film, which many may not have noticed, became the turning point that set the foundation for his successful career. Anil shared a collage featuring photos from the movie and wrote, “45 years of Ek Baar Kaho—a small role that became a turning point in my career. Kabhi Kabhi chote roles bi career badal dete hai. If you do good work, koi na koi notice karega hi. Shabana ji and Javed Saab saw something in me in just the smallest of scenes with jagdeep ji. It was exactly the push I needed to break my way through many doors.”

The 'Mr. India' actor added, “Ek baar Kaho was one of my very first films--- almost like a passport into Hindi Cinema. And when it got the symbolic visa of Rajshri Productions, it felt like a triumph. Thanks to Gupta ji, Rajshri Production, Raj Barjataya ji and Tarachand Barjata ji, I have very fond memories of this film. Don’t ask me if I was noticeable in it—only my friends knew I was there! It was a blink and go role but one that changed everything. This film also gave me lifelong friendship with Shabana ji, Javed Saab, Mahesh Bhatt, Vinay Shukla and many more…I celebrate today with great gratitude for the journey, the friendship, and the memories!”

"Ek Baar Kaho," the 1980 romantic drama, was produced by Tarachand Barjatya and directed by Lekh Tandon. The film starred Shabana Azmi and Navin Nischol in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Subedar’ directed by Suresh Triveni of “Tumhari Sulu” and “Jalsa” fame. The film follows the story of Subedar Arjun Singh as he struggles to adapt to civilian life, dealing with a strained relationship with his daughter and the challenges of societal dysfunction.

