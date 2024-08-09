Niharika Konidela gives her take on Nepotism

Niharika Konidela has often been described as a Nepo kid. Since she hails from the family of Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan, since her father Naga Babu has been a senior artist, people assume that she has had it easy in the film industry as an actor and a producer.

In a recent interview, Niharika said that cinema requires both genuine talent and passion. She added that entering the industry just to carry forward the legacy of their parent/elder is not done. "Cinema requires passion and a genuine love for the craft. Success comes only through hard work and dedication,” the producer of Committee Kurrollu said.

In another interview, Niharika said that her first movie as an actor, Oka Manasu, had excellent openings because of her background. However, later on, she has been on her own.