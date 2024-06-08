Nick Jonas gushes over his wifey!

Nick Jonas recently took to Instagram to share a jaw-dropping picture of his wife, Priyanka Chopra, looking absolutely stunning in a white gown with a thigh-high slit and gorgeous feather detailing. He couldn't contain his admiration and posted a sizzling "wifey appreciation" message along with a hot face and lovestruck emoji.

Priyanka is currently in Australia shooting for her upcoming movie, The Bluff, and she's been sharing behind-the-scenes moments with her daughter, Malti. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas is gearing up for his role in the upcoming American comedy-drama, The Good Half, co-starring Brittany Snow.

And guess what? Reports say that Priyanka Chopra will also be starring in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. Something exciting is definitely brewing!