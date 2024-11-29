Nayanthara Responds to Dhanush's Legal Notice Over Docuseries Clip

A recent controversy has unfolded in the Tamil film industry, with actor Dhanush initiating legal action against Nayanthara and her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Sivan. The dispute centers around a brief three-second clip featured in the Netflix docuseries Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, which Dhanush claims was used without authorization.

Nayanthara's legal counsel, Rahul Dhawan, has denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the documentary adheres to copyright norms. Speaking to a media outlet, Dhawan clarified that the footage in question is not behind-the-scenes material from the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Instead, it is content from Nayanthara and Vignesh Sivan’s personal archives, ensuring no copyright infringement occurred.

The legal conflict reportedly began when Nayanthara shared on Instagram that Dhanush had opposed the use of any clips from the film in the documentary. She alleged that after the documentary was re-edited to exclude movie-related visuals, Dhanush issued a legal notice demanding ₹10 crore for including the brief footage.

Dhanush's lawyer responded by asking Nayanthara to take down the Instagram post, adding fuel to the public dispute. Meanwhile, the matter is set to return to the Madras High Court for a hearing soon, with both sides maintaining firm stances.

This clash has drawn attention from fans and the film fraternity, highlighting the complexities of copyright and personal narratives in creative industries.

