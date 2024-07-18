Natural Star Nani is set to team up with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor

Nani will be teaming up with Janhvi Kapoor. The film will be directed by Srikanth Oddela, who rose to fame with Dasara.

This marks Nani and Srikanth Oddela's second collaboration, with Sudhakar Cherukuri producing the film. More details about the project are awaited. We hear the makers are busy finalizing the cast and crew.

Janhvi Kapoor has bagged back-to-back Telugu films even before her Tollywood debut. Yes, she is making her Tollywood debut with Jr NTR's film titled Devara. The film is slated for release in theaters on September 27, 2024.

Back to Nani's untitled film, it's expected to go on floors soon. Nani and Janhvi Kapoor will be a fresh pairing for the audience.