Nagarjuna's First Interview on Konda Surekha's Comments: Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's Divorce

Ever since Telangana minister Konda Surekha made shocking allegations against KTR dragging Nagarjuna Akkineni and his family, his son Naga Chaitanya and his divorce with Samantha, the issue has gone viral. Konda's senseless comments invited wrath of almost all. For the first time since the issue broke out, Nagarjuna Akkineni has spoken to the national media channel Times Now on the burning topic. Nagarjuna spoke to Times Now's Subhash K Jha.

Interviewer: Have you taken action against the Minister's remarks?

Nagarjuna: Absolutely. We filed a criminal defamation case yesterday, and we’re now moving forward with a Rs100-crore defamation lawsuit against her.

Her baseless and inflammatory comments cannot simply be overlooked. While she has reportedly apologized to Samantha and claims to be retracting her statement, what about my family? There's been no apology to me or to my family.

Nagarjuna: I won't withdraw defamation even if Konda Surekha apologises. It is no longer personal matter.

Nagarjuna: I am ready for the legal fight. Defamation cases may take a longtime. I'm fully prepared and I am not going to give up.

Nagarjuna: We want to thank media for standing by us in these tested times.