Rajendra Prasad’s daughter Gayatri Dies

Telugu senior actor Rajendraprasad's daughter Gayatri has died due to a heart stroke, and the family is devasted. She was 38. On Friday night, Gayatri had chest pain and was taken to AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. She was hospitalized, but with all the medical intervention, she passed on at around 1 am.

Rajendra Prasad, who has often been perceived as sentimental, opened up about his daughter in an emotional video two days back. He also added that he had seen his mother in Gayatri as he had lost her at a young age.

When I was ten years old, I lost my mother and that grief has not left me. In fact, I had never seen my mother during her initial years until Gayatri was born, and I could see myself in her. But I still have her here, you know; she had got married and left," he said.

Rajendra Prasad also shared a heartfelt moment when he took Gayatri home after her marriage and played the song "Talli.. Talli.. Na Chitti Talli" from the movie Bewars for her.

Gayatri had a daughter, Sai Tejaswini, a child artist who appeared in the movie Mahanati.

