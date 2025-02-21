Telangana: Teen Girl Dies of Heart Attack While Walking to School

Sri Nidhi, a 16-year-old girl, collapsed and died of a heart attack while walking to school in Telangana’s Kamareddy district on Thursday morning. She was from Singarayapalli village in Ramareddy Mandal and had been staying in Kamareddy to study at a private school.

According to reports, Sri Nidhi felt chest pain near the school premises and collapsed. A teacher rushed her to a hospital, where doctors administered CPR and initial treatment, but she did not respond. She was then referred to another hospital, where doctors confirmed her death due to cardiac arrest.

This tragedy follows similar incidents in recent months. Mohit Chaudhary, a Class 6 student from Aligarh’s Sirauli village, suffered a heart attack during a practice run for his school’s annual sports day. An eight-year-old girl, Diksha, from the same district, also died of a heart attack while playing with friends.

Sri Nidhi’s sudden death has left teachers and students in shock. Her body has been taken to her hometown for final rites.

Health experts are concerned about the rising number of sudden cardiac arrests among young people. Professor M. Rabbani from Aligarh Muslim University noted a 22% increase in such deaths over the past two decades. He warned that if a healthy person dies within an hour, it is considered sudden cardiac arrest and urged parents to seek immediate medical help if a child experiences chest pain or shortness of breath.