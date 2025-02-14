It looks like things are not going Vishwak Sen’s way both on and off screen. After delivering a dud in “Mechanic Rocky”, Vishawk Sen had high hopes pinned on his film, “Laila”, where he also essayed the role of a lady. This aspect was sold as the movie’s USP and the Tollywood star hoped that his efforts would pay off.

However, right from the trailer’s release, things didn’t go Vishwak’s way as fans bashed the movie for its crass comedy. Now-a-days, audiences, who are more evolved in terms of movie taste, have become quite strict when it comes to accepting comedy. When there is no effort in writing, they are outrightly rejecting the same.

The same might have happened with “Laila”. Hoping to join the legendary league of Kamal Hassan, Rajendra Prasad, and senior actor Naresh, Vishwak Sen’s movie was slammed badly on its Valentine’s Day release. Reviews have started pouring in and netizens declare the movie’s verdict as “Disaster.”

Right from movie critics to fans of cinema, it’s evident that they didn’t like “Laila”. The public review of the movie will only accentuate the prevalent opinion on the movie and it remains to be seen how Vishwak Sen responds to people’s verdict.

Here are some reactions online to the movie:

LAILA is tasteless to the core. Pathetic. That’s it. — Ram Venkat Srikar (@RamVenkatSrikar) February 14, 2025

Worst movie..its better to go to Thandel or S.Vasthunnamu https://t.co/HiCIr2Gi3a — Chenna Kesava Reddy (@lckreddy1) February 14, 2025

Rating 0.5 anta.....1st time chustunna ee rating oka movie ki 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/aoPkQjOplY pic.twitter.com/Hygqvj3phX — ChaituTweetZ (@ChaithuReddy_) February 14, 2025

Bhojpuri cinemalu siggu pade vidamga undi 😭😭 — Ragadi (@RagadiYT) February 14, 2025

Going by the above reactions, a talent like Vishwak Sen might have to reconsider the way he selects his scripts and ensure he picks stories that showcase his acting like Gaami or Ashoka Vanam lo Arjuna Kalyanam instead of trying to do films filled with poorly written elevation scenes to become a star.