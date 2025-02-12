Chiranjeevi's Desire for a Grandson from Ram Charan Faces Criticism

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi is facing criticism for a recent remark about his son, Ram Charan, that many have found outdated. While attending the Brahma Anandam pre-release event, Chiranjeevi, who was the chief guest, jokingly expressed his wish for a grandson to carry forward his family’s legacy.

The controversy began when Chiranjeevi made a comment about his home life, saying it felt like living in a “ladies’ hostel” because he’s surrounded by women. He joked, “When I’m at home, it doesn’t feel like I’m surrounded by my granddaughters; it feels like I’m a ladies’ hostel warden, surrounded by ladies all around. I keep wishing and telling Charan, at least this time, have a boy so that our legacy continues, but his daughter is the apple of his eye… I’m scared that he might again have a girl.”

The comment was meant to be humorous, but it sparked backlash on social media. Many netizens were quick to criticize him for the outdated view that a male heir is necessary for continuing a family legacy. One user shared a video from the event and wrote, “Chiranjeevi is scared his son Ram Charan might have another daughter. In 2025, the obsession with a male heir continues. Disappointing, but not surprising.”

Chiranjeevi’s comments were made despite the joy surrounding his granddaughter’s birth. Ram Charan and his wife, Upasana, welcomed their baby girl on June 20, 2023, a moment of happiness for the entire family. At the time, Chiranjeevi celebrated the birth on social media, saying, “Welcome, Little Mega Princess! You have spread cheer among the Mega Family of millions on your arrival, just as you have made the blessed parents @AlwaysRamCharan & @upasanakonidela and us grandparents happy and proud!!”

Chiranjeevi has two daughters, Sreeja and Sushmita, and his family is filled with young children, including Sreeja’s two daughters and Sushmita’s two kids.

