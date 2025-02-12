Parineeti Chopra shares makeup room selfie before shoot

Mumbai, Feb 12 (IANS) Actress Parineeti Chopra recently gave her fans a sneak peek into her pre-shoot routine.

The actress shared a glamorous selfie from her makeup room, just as she was gearing up for a shoot. In the selfie, Parineeti can be seen wearing a comfy t-shirt as she clicks her mirror selfie. Alongside the image, the 'Kesari' actress wrote, “Chalo Shoot.”

Chopra, lately, has been sharing glimpses from the set of her next project on social media. In her previous post, the actress shared a glimpse of her life lately and expressed her ‘bittersweet’ feeling as she has almost wrapped up her upcoming film.

The 'Ishaqzaade' actress took to her Instagram stories to share a series of snapshots giving fans a peek into her day on set. Among the pictures, she shared a glimpse of her husband, Raghav Chadha, featured in the newspaper, the delicious food she enjoyed, and the coffee she loves to sip on during her busy day.

For the caption, Parineeti wrote, “Life lately. Shoot, sleep, eat, repeat. Almost wrapping our film. Bitter sweet.” Prior to this, the actress expressed her frustration with the endless traffic she encountered on her way to work.

Parineeti shared a video capturing the frustrating traffic situation and humorously expressed her exhaustion. She joked about how the traffic was already draining her energy before she even reached her destination. “Will the traffic ever end? Tired before you reach the shoot,” she wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Parineeti Chopra, cousin of global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas, has been busy filming the second schedule of an untitled drama. In addition to this project, the actress is also preparing for her role in Anurag Singh’s highly anticipated thriller "Sanki," where she will star alongside Varun Dhawan.

She was last seen opposite Diljit Dosanjh in Imtiaz Ali’s biopic "Amar Singh Chamkila," based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila.

