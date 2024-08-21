Naga Chaitanya joins the Indian Racing Festival backing Hyderabad Blackbirds!

Tollywood hero Naga Chaitanya's favourite sport is racing, and he has taken a significant step to become more involved in it. He has purchased the Hyderabad Blackbirds franchise in the Indian Racing League (IRL). He is now participating in the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) and its Formula 4 series. The races for this season are scheduled to begin on the 24th of this month.

Naga Chaitanya is known for his deep interest in Formula One, often watching the races either directly or indirectly. His passion for the sport is reflected in his collection of newly acquired sports cars and motorbikes. The league organizers have expressed their delight at the involvement of the young actor.

The actor from "Love Story" stated, "I've had a passion for racing since I was a child. Formula One excites me immensely. I enjoy high-speed drama, and this passion for Formula One has led me to acquire supercars and bikes. The Indian Racing Festival is more than just an event; it's an adventure! That's why I chose to be part of a sport I love. The Hyderabad Blackbirds team will live up to our expectations and race ahead."