Mohanlal’s Birthday Special Glimpse From Kannappa Generates Curiosity

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal, who is currently riding high with back-to-back 200 cr grossers, will next be seen in the much-anticipated pan-Indian epic Kannappa, led by Dynamic Star Vishnu Manchu. Mohanlal is celebrating his birthday today, and adding to the celebrations, a special update has been unveiled from the film, which is gearing up for a grand worldwide release on June 27th.

On this special occasion, the makers of Kannappa released an electrifying glimpse featuring Mohanlal in a powerful and intense avatar. The short video showcases him walking with fierce determination, exuding a magnetic screen presence that commands attention. Amplified by a goosebumps-inducing background score, the glimpse has generated enough curiosity.

Mohanlal plays the formidable role of Kirata, a legendary figure associated with divine might. Mohanlal’s inclusion in the cast undoubtedly elevates the film’s scale and appeal, promising a performance that fans across languages are eagerly waiting for.

Vishnu Manchu and the Kannappa team are sparing no effort when it comes to promoting the film. The promotional campaign has been aggressive and strategic, with each update creating massive buzz across social media and industry circles. From unveiling character posters to teasers, the promotional drive is unlike anything seen before in recent times.

Fans can expect many more surprises in the run-up to the grand release.