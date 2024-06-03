Meera Jasmine's Tollywood Comeback Film Confirmed!

Actress Meera Jasmine, who enthralled Telugu audiences in films like Pandem Kodi, Gudumba Shankar, and Bhadra, is all set for her Tollywood comeback. Meera has been roped in for the upcoming movie "Swag" starring Sree Vishnu. Meera is playing the role of Uthphalaa Devi in the film. Meera's first look from the film has been unveiled and it stunned her fans.

Uthphalaa Devi was meant to be queen but lost her throne due to her sensible and kind nature. This unique twist hints at the intriguing and exciting world of "Swag."

In the character poster, Meera Jasmine looks like a regal queen, dressed in elaborate outfits and heavy jewellery. After a long break, Meera Jasmine returns to play a vital role in this film.

The film marks the reunion of Sree Vishnu and Hasith Goli. Ritu Varma stars as Queen Rukmini Devi from the Vinjamara family. Promising to be an all-out entertainer, "Swag" is a fresh and unique effort from the duo.

The film features Vedaraman Sankaran as the cinematographer, Vivek Sagar as the music director, and Viplav Nyshadham as the editor.