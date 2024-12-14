Manchu Family Dispute: Mohan Babu Urges Media to Verify Facts, Report Responsibly

The ongoing drama within the Manchu family has sparked widespread attention, drawing interest from both the film industry and the Telugu states.

The dispute, which began with mutual allegations between Manchu Mohan Babu and his son, Manchu Manoj, has since evolved and taken various unexpected turns.

For a brief period, the matter seemed to settle as the family members, including Mohan Babu, Manoj, and Manchu Vishnu, came together to discuss the division of their assets. However, the controversy reignited when reports surfaced about Mohan Babu allegedly failing to surrender his licensed firearm to the authorities, leading to claims that the court had denied his bail.

In response to circulating rumors that he was evading arrest, Mohan Babu clarified that he was not absconding. He revealed that he was merely at home undergoing medical treatment.

Addressing the speculation regarding his legal situation, Mohan Babu denied the reports about the court rejecting his bail. He emphasized that the court had not made any such decision.

Mohan Babu took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his statement, urging the media to verify facts and report responsibly. He reassured his supporters that he was at home, receiving medical care, and not involved in any illegal activities.

