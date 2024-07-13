Malvi Malhotra's Special Song 'Shahbano' Out

Under the Aadu Entertainment banner, actress Malvi Malhotra's special song "Shaabano" has been released through Divo Music,

Produced by Gautam Chavan and directed by Bhaskar Bantupalli, the song features choreography by Yash Master.

Following its release, the song has received a great response from the youth. It has gone viral on social media, with young stars creating reels to the song. Filmed in stunning locations, the song captivates with its melodious and catchy lyrics.

Talented singer Saketh Komanduri has provided music for the song in his unique style. Cinematography for the song was done by A.D. Margal, with editing by Srikanth Patnaik R. R. Muralimohan served as the executive producer, and R. Chandramohan was the line producer. The song "Shahbano" was released simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada, with Sony Komanduri providing vocals for all versions. Notably, Sony Komanduri also sang the famous "Hamsa Naava" song in the movie Baahubali.

