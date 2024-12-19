Madurai MP S Venkatesan Turns Game Changer Script Writer

Ram Charan’s Gamechanger is already generating significant buzz at the box office, with excitement building ahead of the film’s pre-release event in the USA. In the midst of this growing anticipation, a fascinating report has emerged in an English daily, revealing an unexpected collaboration involving a Tamil Nadu politician turned writer.

According to news reports, S Venkatesan, the Madurai MP from the Communist Party, has ventured into screenwriting for the film. Director Shankar, who holds the rights to Venkatesan’s novel Nava Yuga Nayagan Velpari, has long been eager to collaborate with him. When Shankar offered Venkatesan the opportunity to contribute to the film’s script, the politician turned writer was reportedly elated.

Venkatesan’s input has been crucial in shaping the character of Ram Charan’s role as an IAS officer, imbuing the narrative with political and administrative depth. His visits to the set have provided invaluable perspectives, ensuring the authenticity of the film’s themes.

This marks the first time that Shankar has worked with a story provided by a younger filmmaker. Gamechanger features a story by Karthik Subbaraj, which is being described as a political thriller. The film is set to release on January 10, 2025.