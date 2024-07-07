Lavanya claps back at Raj Tarun over ‘drug’ allegation

Hyderabad: Lavanya, former live-in partner of the Telugu actor Raj Tarun, has dismissed the actor’s claims that she was a drug addict and blackmailer. She termed the accusation as a ploy to get rid of her. Earlier, Raj told a Telugu media news portal that Lavanya got involved in drugs and she started blackmailing him when he asked her to leave his flat.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Lavanya said she is already going through a hell and now the scrutiny of netizens and trolling is unbearable for her as she is grappling with the fall out of relationship. She also claimed that Raj is in relationship with his co-actor Malvi Malhotra and she will provide evidence at an opportune time.

“We (Raj and I) have been in a live-in relationship for about 11 years. We got married secretly at a temple and both agreed upon to live together instead of the option for the registration of marriage. The trouble in our relationship started after the actress Malvi Malhotra entered his life,” Lavanya told reporters. She has filed a complaint against Raj claiming he’s cheated on her.

Breaking his silence on the controversy, Raj dismissed her allegations as ‘baseless’ and said they mutually got separated after 10 years of staying together. He also added that they never had a secret marriage and she spent 45 days in custody due to her alleged drug taking activity.

Meanwhile, Malvi denied allegations against her and said she and Raj have done a film together and she’s got nothing to do with either Lavanya or Raj and the latter is only a co-actor for her. Malvi added that since Lavanya has tried to tarnish her reputation, she's exploring the legal options to file a defamation suit against her.

Raj Tarun is a Telugu actor who is known for his debut film Uyyala Jampala (2013). Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor played the female lead role in this movie. He’s majorly worked in short films.

Also Read: Mrunal Thakur heap praise on Big B, calls him ‘Shahenshah’, Kamal Haasan ‘incredible’

