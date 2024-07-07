Now they can give, what is stopping them: '83 WC-winner wants BCCI to announce cash reward for Kapil-led side

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) After the BCCI awarded Rs 125 crore prize money for the T20 World Cup winning team, the former India player, who was part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, asked the board to also announce a cash reward for the Kapil Dev-led side that brought laurels to the country.

Under the leadership of Kapil Dev, India defeated the two-time champions West Indies by 43 runs in the final of the 1983 World Cup. After posting 183 runs in 60 overs, the Indian bowlers did a wonderful job defending the target. Madan Lal and Mohinder Amarnath picked up three wickets each to help bowl out the mighty West Indies for 140.

The win not only made India champion but also announced their arrival at the world cricket.

Drawing a comparison with the Rohit Sharma-led side, the veteran cricketer said the 1983 title-winning team was not given any reward at that time as BCCI told them they 'don't have money' but the board can now announce prize money as they have it now.

"Rs 125 crore is huge. Happy for Team India. Well, we were not given cash rewards at that time (after 1983 World Cup victory), because board (BCCI) had said 'we don't have money'. Now they can give, what is stopping them? Only a few players (of that team) are getting work, rest are struggling. BCCI should look into it," a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning Indian team told IANS on condition of anonymity.

The 1983 World Cup-winning players were awarded a cash prize of Rs 25,000 each by the BCCI. When late singer Lata Mangeshkar came to know about the low prize money, she organised a fundraising musical concert in Delhi and awarded Rs 1 lakh to each player in the team.

