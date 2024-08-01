Lavanya case: Raj Tarun moves Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: Telugu actor Raj Tarun has approached the Telangana High Court seeking anticipatory bail in connection with a case lodged against him for allegedly cheating his former partner Lavanya. In July, Lavanya accused the actor of cheating her under the guise of marriage.

Lavanya had lodged a case of cheating against the actor with Narasingi police. In her complaint, she alleged that Raj made her believe that they were married and later started having an affair with his co-star Malvi Malhotra. She has also filed a complaint against Malvi and alleged that she was threatening her.

Following the complaint, the Narasingi police registered an FIR against Raj and served notices to the actor and asked him to appear before it for questioning in the cheating case.

Earlier in the day, both Raj Tarun and his co-actor Malvi Malhotra addressed a press conference on the sidelines of Tiragabadara Saami movie promotion at Prasad labs in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. Raj said he would fight the case legally and has evidence to support his claims.

Also Read: Huge Drama: Raj Tarun, Malvi Leave Press Meet Venue as Lavanya Arrives

