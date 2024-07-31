Huge Drama: Raj Tarun, Malvi Leave Press Meet Venue as Lavanya Arrives

Actor Raj Tarun and co-actor Malvi Malhotra, who were facing allegations from Raj Tarun's ex-lover Lavanya, addressed the media during the press conference of Tiragabadara Saami movie promotions. Raj Tarun and Malvi were at Prasad labs in Hyderabad's Banjara Hills.

Raj Tarun said he would fight the matter legally and he said he had not fled from the city. He maintained that he has been in Hyderabad very much.

Raj Tarun emphasized that he is not going against Lavanya but is addressing her allegations through legal means. He is determined to fight the case legally, asserting his stance with evidence to support his claims.

Legal Path: He mentioned that he is already proceeding legally, having taken the necessary steps to address the issue. He stated, "I am addressing her allegations through legal means," and assured that he has the required evidence to back his position.

Media Interaction: When the issue came to light, Raj Tarun proactively engaged with the media to clarify his stance. He emphasized his readiness to present his evidence and proceed through the legal system.

Fear of Marriage: Raj Tarun revealed his personal apprehension towards marriage, saying he has always been afraid of it and preferred to avoid such commitments in his life. This personal insight adds depth to his public persona.

Support from Sekhar Basha: Alongside Raj Tarun, Sekhar Basha has provided substantial evidence, reinforcing his legal stance. This support further strengthens his position in the case.

Promotion Absence: Raj Tarun explained his absence from the promotion of the movie "Purushottamudu" due to the allegations and accusations against him. He expressed that these baseless claims have taken a toll on him.

Facing False Allegations: He expressed his humanity, stating that he, too, has faced baseless allegations and accusations. This personal touch highlights the emotional impact of the situation on him.

Cannot Attend: Due to these accusations, Raj Tarun couldn't attend the promotion of his movie, further explaining the reasons behind his absence.

Legal Fight: Despite all the challenges, he remains committed to fighting the allegations legally. He reiterated his determination to address the issue through appropriate legal channels.

Public Opinion: Raj Tarun reflected on his 32 years of life, mentioning that he has known thousands of people. He challenged anyone with negative experiences with him to come forward, emphasizing his generally positive reputation.

Personal Distress: For the past week or ten days, Raj Tarun has been sitting at home, feeling deeply distressed over the situation. He mentioned that he is affected by even small matters, showing his emotional vulnerability.

Impact on Family: The situation has also affected his parents, who are very upset along with him. This familial impact underscores the broader emotional ramifications of the accusations.

Raj Tarun: I Am Still in Hyderabad

Still in Hyderabad: Raj Tarun confirmed that he is still in Hyderabad and hasn’t fled anywhere, addressing any rumors of his disappearance.

Reputation Concerns: He mentioned that he hasn't come out in public because he is concerned about his image getting damaged. This concern for his public image highlights the stakes involved in the situation.

Evidence: Just as Lavanya has her evidence, Raj Tarun asserted that he also has substantial evidence to support his claims. This balanced perspective adds weight to his legal fight.

Lavanya Reaches Prasad Labs

Lavanya has arrived at Prasad Labs, marking a significant moment in the ongoing situation.

Raj Tarun and Malvi Malhotra Exit Prasad Labs through the Back Door

Hero Raj Tarun and actress Malvi Malhotra were seen leaving Prasad Labs through the back door, indicating a possible attempt to avoid media attention or further controversy.