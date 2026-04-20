Karunakaran and Anudeep For Bellamkonda Ganesh

Tollywood is gearing up for an exciting new collaboration as director A. Karunakaran teams up with young actor Bellamkonda Ganesh for a contemporary romantic comedy. The film, produced by Mounika Reddy under the banner of Golden Turtle Entertainments, promises a refreshing blend of romance and entertainment.

What makes the project particularly intriguing is the convergence of three distinct creative forces. Karunakaran, celebrated for his breezy and emotionally resonant love stories like Tholi Prema, Happy, Ullasamga Utsahamga, and Darling, anchors the film with his signature storytelling style. Adding a modern twist, director Anudeep KV comes on board as the dialogue writer, bringing his trademark quirky humor and sharp, relatable writing to the narrative.

Enhancing the film’s appeal further is music composer Bheems Ceciroleo, known for his energetic and chart-topping numbers. His music is expected to elevate both the romantic and entertainment quotient, giving the film a vibrant, youthful vibe.

Together, Karunakaran, Anudeep KV, and Bheems Ceciroleo form a dynamic creative trio, each contributing their unique strengths to craft a wholesome entertainer.

The film was formally launched with a grand pooja ceremony. Ace director VV Vinayak attended the event and gave the first clap, while Anudeep KV handed over the script and switched on the camera, marking an auspicious start.

With shooting set to commence soon, further details about the cast and crew are expected to be announced in the coming days.