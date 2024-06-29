Kalki 2898 AD sequel in the making? Here’s producer Ashwini Dutt’s response

Kalki 2898 AD sequel: Even as audiences are thronging to the theatres to watch the visual spectacle called Kalki 2898 AD, the latest news coming from its makers is that the sequel is a work in progress.

Vyjayanti Films' head and producer Ashwini Dutt has confirmed the news of the sequel of Prabhas-starrer Kalki 2898 AD. According to him, they have completed almost 60 percent of the shooting and are waiting to shoot a major portion of the movie. However, the production house has not announced the release date yet.

Nag Ashwin’s directorial featuring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan is getting rave reviews. On Day 2, the film earned Rs 298 crore worldwide and is set to touch the Rs 300 crore mark soon.

The makers have promised that the sequel will continue to build the story around Bhairava (Prabhas), Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan) and Supreme Yaskin (Kamal Haasan). The buzz is audience will get to see more of Yaskin’s mission in part 2.

'Kalki 2898 AD', which was released on June 27, is the first part of the 'Kalki' universe, which is set in a post-apocalyptic world in the year 2898 AD. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, it tells the tale of a select few on a mission to save the unborn child Kalki.

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda says Indian cinema's new level unlocked by ‘Kalki 2898AD’

