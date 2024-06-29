Liquor policy scam case: CM Kejriwal sent to judicial custody till July 12 in CBI case

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) A city court on Saturday sent Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to 14-day judicial custody (till July 12) in connection with the corruption case linked to the liquor policy case.

Earlier in the day, vacation judge Sunena Sharma while reserving its order on CBI’s application, remarked that upon the expiry of police remand, the court has no option but to send the accused to judicial custody.

On June 26, CM Kejriwal was sent to CBI custody for three days by Rouse Avenue Court on the agency’s application seeking custody of the Aam Aadmi Party supremo for interrogation.

Earlier that day, Kejriwal was formally arrested by the CBI when he was produced before vacation judge Amitabh Rawat.

Permission was granted to the CBI to produce CM Kejriwal in the special court after he was questioned by the central agency in Tihar Jail earlier this week.

In a related development, the AAP supremo had withdrawn his plea filed before the Supreme Court challenging the interim stay ordered by the Delhi High Court on his release on bail in the money laundering case linked to the liquor policy scam case.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Kejriwal, submitted before a vacation bench of Justices Manoj Misra and SVN Bhatti that a fresh plea would be moved before the apex court in view of the latest decision of the Delhi High Court staying the trial court order granting bail to CM Kejriwal in the money laundering case.

In its final verdict pronounced on a plea filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Delhi High Court on Tuesday had said that the trial court's vacation bench did not apply its mind to the entire material and it ought to give equal opportunity to the ED to argue the bail

