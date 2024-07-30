Hardik’s sweetest birthday wish for his son Agastya

Taking the first step towards co-parenting after his separation with Natasa Stankovic, Indian cricket team all-rounder Hardik Pandya celebrated the birthday of his son Agastya. The cricketer, who is currently touring Sri Lanka for the T20I series, shared a heartfelt birthday note for his four-year-old son. He shared a video on Instagram which shows him having a good time with Agastya. Sometime agao, Natasa Stankovic, along with her son Agastya, left Mumbai and started living in Serbia.

“You keep me going every single day! Happy birthday to my partner in crime, my whole heart, my Agu ❤️ Love you beyond words 🥰🥰🥰,” Pandya captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation, ending their four-year-old marriage. The couple released a joint statement on Instagram saying they have decided to part ways with mutual consent. The duo stated that they will continue to co-parent their three-year-old son Agastya.

We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time," said the post on Instagram issued jointly by them.

Hardik got married to Natasa, a Serbian dancer, model, and Bollywood actress based in Mumbai, on May 31, 2020, exchanging vows twice -- once through Hindu rituals and once in a Christian ceremony.

Also Read: Sovereign Gold Bonds scheme to discontinue: Reports