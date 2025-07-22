Fish Venkat's Last Message: Quit Gutka

Popular Telugu actor Fish Venkat has taken to social media to deliver a powerful and emotional message that is now going viral: "Don’t eat gutkhas." Known for his comedic and villainous roles in films, Venkat has opened up about his personal battle with gutka addiction, shedding light on the devastating impact it had on his health.

In his message, Venkat revealed that he used to consume 30 to 40 packets of gutka a day, often mixing them with pan masalas. Over time, this excessive consumption led to severe health issues. “I couldn’t even speak properly,” he confessed, adding that the harmful substances in gutka were directly responsible for his deteriorating condition.

At the urging of his doctor, Venkat says he made a conscious effort to reduce his intake. “I slowly cut down the amount with great difficulty. With time, my condition slightly improved,” he explained. Now, having experienced the harmful effects firsthand, the actor is urging everyone—especially the youth—not to fall into the trap of tobacco-based products like gutka and pan masala.

His sincere plea serves as a warning and wake-up call to the public: “Please don’t touch gutka. It will ruin your life, your health, and your future.”

Venkat’s message has resonated deeply with fans and the public, sparking conversations online about the dangers of gutka consumption. His brave move to speak out is being applauded across social media, with many praising him for using his voice to promote awareness and healthier choices.