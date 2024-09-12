Devara's Comparison with Game of Thrones is Peaks of Exaggeration!

For NTR and Koratala Siva, Devara is their second collaboration. The pair previously collaborated on the mass-action drama Janatha Garage. As a smash, Janatha Garage lived up to Jr. NTR's image of himself as a mass hero. All eyes are on Devara now that RRR has gained popularity, and his obsession has transcended bounds. Moviegoers are expecting a significant hit before its release.

In an interview, Producer Kalyan Ram made a statement: " For me, Devara is more significant than Game of Thrones, and it will be the best on the Indian screen. We dug a tank that was 40 feet deep and shot underwater sequences very extensively. You will be amazed if you look at the set pieces built by Sabu Cyril, who has not been working on any project other than Devara since last year. And more than anything, 'tammudu' NTR's hard work takes Devara to the next level."

Although Team Devara has been compared to the epic scope of Game of Thrones, the latest trailer for the movie doesn't live up to such high standards. The trailer has been compared to Hollywood blockbusters more than Koratala's last film, Acharya, despite the bold comparisons. Given that Devara is NTR's solo feature following a six-year break and the mixed reviews it has received, supporters are optimistic about the movie's chances of success.

There is still hope that the film will contain exciting sequences that will push it above the present comparisons, even though the scope of the picture in its promotional materials doesn't quite match that of Game of Thrones. The first instalment of Devara is scheduled to be released on the 27th of this month. Should it live up to the hype, this may be a significant milestone for Telugu cinema globally.

