Devara Trolls: Vishwak Sen's Strong Counter!

In a shocking turn of events, social media influencer Vishwak sparked a firestorm with his scathing review of the trailer for the highly-anticipated film 'Devara'. The influencer claimed he had no interest in watching the trailer, and worse still, disrespected the legendary actor NTR.

But Vishwak's comments didn't go unnoticed for long. Tollywood hero Vishwak Sen , a self-proclaimed die-hard NTR fan, took to social media to unleash his fury on the influencer. In a blistering response, Vishwak Sen tore into Vishwak, saying He is born to destroy my name i guess . Sit on front wall without any support. Then you can speak about Movie and audience. im angry and thought to give you a lesson, But your face is already burnt. and You are the one talking about beauty with burnt face, commented vishwak.

Fans of the film and NTR are rallying behind Vishwak Sen, praising him for standing up to the influencer's negativity.

The controversy has only added fuel to the fire, generating even more buzz around 'Devara'. As the film's release date approaches, all eyes are on Vishwak Sen and his team to see how they will handle the fallout from this very public feud

Also Read: New OTT Releases: Aay, Committee Kurrollu, and Mr. Bachchan, Watch now!

Also Read: Pooja Hegde Dazzles in a Stunning Yellow Gown