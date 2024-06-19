Chiranjeevi's Former Son-in-law, Sreeja's Ex Husband Sirish Bharadwaj Dies

In a piece of shocking news, Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law and Sreeja's ex-husband Sirish Bharadwaj has passed away. According to news reports, Sirish had been battling with prolonged lung disease and succumbed to it. Sirish and Sreeja married against the wishes of their families. The couple was blessed with a girl Nivrati. Later, the couple got separated due to differences.

Sreeja had subsequently married Kalyaan Dhev with whom she was blessed with the girl Navshika. Unfortunately, Sreeja's second marriage also failed. Sirish too got married again. He had married Doctor Vihana. Sirish had introduced his wife Dr Vihana as his bae. Sirish's untimely death comes as a shocker.

Sirish Bharadwaj was quite active. He also joined politics and supported PM Narendra Modi.