Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Anil Ravipudi's #Mega157 2nd Schedule Begins In Mussoorie

Megastar Chiranjeevi is presently starring in #Mega157, directed by the blockbuster hit machine Anil Ravipudi. Produced by Sahu Garapati under the Shine Screens banner, in collaboration with Sushmita Konidela’s Gold Box Entertainments, and proudly presented by Smt. Archana, the film stars Nayanthara playing the leading lady opposite Chiranjeevi. The team has already wrapped up the first schedule in Hyderabad, which featured Chiranjeevi. The rushes have come out exceptionally well, showcasing vintage Megastar comic timing reminiscent of his golden era from the 1990s and 2000s — a true treat for fans.

The next and second schedule of Mega157 kicks off today in the picturesque hill station of Mussoorie. The film’s principal cast, including Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, VTV Ganesh and others will be participating in this 10-days schedule, with the team canning some crucial and entertaining scenes. Nayanthara will be starring alongside Chiru for the third time, after Sye Raa Narasima Reddy and Godfather.

The makers released a charming video featuring Chiranjeevi seated on a table in a school ground, giving a thumbs-up with his arms open wide as children in uniform approach him. The scene exudes warmth and joy, elevated further by Bheems Ceciroleo’s enchanting musical score. Even from the back, Chiranjeevi carries an unmistakable elegance, sporting shades.

Fresh off the success of his recent festive entertainer Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, director Anil Ravipudi is already stirring excitement with his trademark and creative promotional tactics.

Cinematographer Sameer Reddy is behind the lens, while Bheems Ceciroleo is composing the soundtrack. Editing duties are handled by Tammiraju. The co-writers are S. Krishna and G. Adi Narayana, with S. Krishna also doubling up as executive producer. Art direction is led by AS Prakash.

The movie is aimed for Sankranthi 2026 release.