Jani Master's National Award Cancelled

October 5, New Delhi: In a big set back, National Film Award has been cancelled for Jani master.

In the wake of a POCSO case being filed, the committee has decided to cancel the award. Jani Basha, who was selected for the National Film Award for Best Choreography for 2022, had obtained interim bail to attend the award function in New Delhi.

Jani Master was scheduled to receive the award on the October 8th. However, with the cancellation of the award, there is uncertainty regarding the status of his bail.