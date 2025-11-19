Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Divya Nikhita Faces Elimination Threat in Week 11

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is currently trending across social media as the much-awaited Family Week unfolds inside the house. Contestants are getting emotional reunions and heartfelt moments as their family members visit to motivate them ahead of the grand finale.

While the house is filled with emotions, the usual mix of fights, friendships, and shifting alliances continues to keep viewers hooked to their screens.

This week, Kalyan Padala, Bharani, Emmanuel, Demon Pavan, Sanjana Galrani, and Divya Nikhita have been nominated for the 11th-week elimination. According to online voting trends, Sanjana Galrani and Divya Nikhita are currently in the danger zone, receiving the lowest percentage of votes.

If sources and early voting polls are to be believed, Divya Nikhita might be the one to leave the Bigg Boss house in the upcoming weekend episode.

However, as always, Bigg Boss is full of surprises — so let’s wait and see who gets evicted next!