Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Shekhar Basha's Comedy Clips Viral on Social Media

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is redefining entertainment. Bejawada Bebakka was the first female contender to say goodbye as the first week came to an end. Nominations for the second week are under way, but the lack of well-known names is starting to dull the excitement.

But one competitor—RJ Shekhar Bhasha, a well-known radio jockey and Raj Tarun's friend—is dazzling, cheering everyone up in the home. With his innate sense of humor, Shekhar is transforming the Bigg Boss house into a hilarious spectacular that has the viewers in stitches. Jabardasth is lending support to his clever one-liners and hilarious actions, which heightens the comedy effect.

People on the internet are praising Shekhar for his distinct sense of humor and saying that Bigg Boss is now associated with his words. His amusing comedy video are available to watch on Twitter, where he also publishes his "Rarest Gems," a selection of clever remarks that will make you smile

#ShekharBasha is such a sport 😂❤️ Shekhar Basha Animutyam part-100😂😭 Doma = Dho (Two) + Maa (Amma) anta 😭#BiggBossTelugu8 pic.twitter.com/RS4kbwXBvQ — Hungry Cheetah (@Aniljsp1) September 8, 2024

#ShekharBasha animutyalu part -3 Magajathi animuthyam nundi inkonni animutyalu 😂😭 meekosam meekosam meekosam Oka Bangaram,oka Puttakamundu 😭#BiggBossTelugu8 pic.twitter.com/2z6ewd1suu — Vamc Krishna (@lyf_a_zindagii) September 5, 2024

Chiraku = Chee Raku 😂😂😭😭

Ayya ayya 😂😂😭😭#ShekharBasha animutyalu part-100 #BiggBossTelugu8 pic.twitter.com/luztkgZq9O