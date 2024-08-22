Bigg Boss Actress Sues Car Company for Rs 50 Crore

Popular actress and Bigg Boss 9 contestant Rimi Sen has filed a lawsuit against a car manufacturer after experiencing numerous problems with her vehicle. As part of her legal action, notices were sent to Navneet Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, and Satish Motors.

The specific model of the car that caused the issues for the actress has not been explicitly identified. However, the notice was sent under her real name, Subhamitra Sen. On August 25, 2022, Rimi Sen encountered a significant issue when the rear-end camera of her car malfunctioned, leading her to collide with a pillar while reversing.

Prior to this incident, Rimi Sen had visited the relevant dealerships nearly 10 times in an attempt to resolve various problems with the car. Despite these repeated visits, the issues remained unresolved.

Frustrated by the persistent problems with her vehicle, Rimi Sen has endured considerable mental anguish. As compensation, she has issued a legal notice demanding Rs. 50 crore from the dealerships and the manufacturer. Additionally, she is seeking an extra Rs. 10 lakh to cover legal expenses.