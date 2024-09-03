Bigg Boss 8 Telugu: Rithu Chowdary Avoids Vishnupriya’s Name

Rithu Chowdhary and Vishnupriya are BFFs in the Tollywood. Rithu works as an anchor and actress in television, while Vishnupriya is an anchor. Both Vishnu and Rithu are known for their close relationship; they are frequently spotted together, going out, having fun, and appearing on screen and off. Recently, they were both participated in the Kirak Boys and Khiladi girls show on Star Maa.

Rumor had it that the best friends intended to enter Bigg Boss House together; the reason is unknown, but rithu didn't enter the show, while her best friend did. Rumors suggest that the two are no longer best friends and are not on good terms with each other.

There are rumors circulating that the two are no longer best friends and are not on good terms. The rumors began with rithu's cryptic Instagram story on Monday during her "ask me" session. One of her followers asked her about her favorite BiggBoss house contestants; she mentioned other contestants' names but left out Vishnupriya.

Another follower asked her about her best friend, and she quoted her as saying that she no longer has any best friends and that friendship hurts more than relationships.

However, the rumors appear to be accurate because both of them unfollowed each other on Instagram, despite being best friends. After Prerana's entry into Biggboss, Rithu posted a story gave her best wishes, but she didn't post anything about Vishnupriya. As a result, rumors about the two closest friends breaking up began.