Big Boss Marathi 5: Riteish Deshmukh Blasts Aarya for Slapping Nikki

BB Marathi 5: Riteish Deshmukh Unleashes Fury on Aarya for Slapping Nikki - Demands Strict Action!

The latest episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 is set to create a storm, and it's not just about the tasks or the drama - it's about the consequences of crossing the line! Host Riteish Deshmukh is all set to slam Aarya Jadhao for her shocking behavior, and we can't wait to see the fireworks!

Aarya's Intentional Slap

For those who missed it, Aarya Jadhao slapped Nikki Tamboli during a task, leaving everyone in shock. Nikki, who's known for her fiery personality, demanded action against Aarya, and it looks like she's going to get it!

Riteish Deshmukh's Scathing Rebuke

In the latest promo, Riteish Deshmukh is seen giving Aarya a piece of his mind, calling her actions "100 percent wrong." He's furious that Aarya intentionally slapped Nikki, and he's demanding that Bigg Boss takes strict action against her.

Netizens Weigh In

The promo has gone viral, and netizens are divided on the issue. Some are supporting Aarya, saying she did the right thing, while others are calling for her eviction. The makers of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 are being accused of being biased towards Nikki, and it's clear that this controversy is far from over!

Will Aarya Be Evicted?

With Riteish Deshmukh demanding action, it looks like Aarya might be facing the consequences of her actions. Will she be evicted from the house? Only time will tell, but one thing's for sure - this drama is far from over!"