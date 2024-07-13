Bharateeyudu 2: Decent Opening for Kamal Haasan's Film

Actor Kamal Haasan and director Shankar's political thriller, Bharateeyudu 2/Indian 2, has gotten off to a decent start at the box office. Reviews for the film have been mixed.

According to reports, Bharateeyudu 2 and Indian 2 collected Rs 55 crore at the worldwide box office in all languages on Friday (Day 1). However, the official figures have yet to be released.

Bharateeyudu 2 is estimated to have collected Rs 3.90 crore in the Andhra region alone on Day 1. It remains to be seen how much the film will make by the end of its theatrical run.

Produced by Lyca Productions, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. Bobby Simha has played a cop in the movie.