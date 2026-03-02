Mahesh Babu Reviews Priyanka Chopra’s The Bluff; Her Reply Sparks Varanasi Buzz

Superstar Mahesh Babu recently shared his thoughts on Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s action thriller The Bluff. Mahesh Babu praised her performance, calling it impressive and entertaining as the film continues to win audiences on OTT.

In response to Mahesh Babu’s post, Priyanka wrote back with enthusiasm, appreciating his comments and hinting at the upcoming film Varanasi — a big-budget project they are both part of. Her reply has sparked excitement among fans about what to expect in the film’s next shooting schedule.

Varanasi is directed by S. S. Rajamouli and also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The movie has been in production for more than a year, and Priyanka recently shared that about six more months of shooting are still to go before the film is wrapped up.

The combination of Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra under Rajamouli’s direction has become one of the most talked-about collaborations in Indian cinema, with fans eagerly awaiting its release expected in April 2027.