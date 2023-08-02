Ensure no hate speech given during VHP protests: SC to police in Delhi, UP, Haryana

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Police and governments of neighbouring states of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ensure that no hate speech against any community is given or violence takes place during the agitations planned by the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) in the national capital region over the communal clashes that occurred in Haryana's Nuh.



A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S.V. Bhatti ordered that the police authorities will ensure that no hate speech is given against any community or violence or damage to property takes place.

In relation to sensitive areas, the bench directed monitoring using CCTV cameras, in addition to deployment of adequate police force or paramilitary forces.

The court specifically said that video recording shall be done and footage will be preserved by the law enforcement authorities.

Further details are awaited.

Communal clashes broke out in Haryana's Nuh after a religious procession heading to a place of worship was allegedly attacked on Monday.

The violence spread to Gurugram and some districts of Haryana adjoining Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, several meat shops, scrap shops and furniture repairing shops were attacked in Gurugram.

The Nuh district administration on Wednesday said that a total of six people have died, 60 injured and 116 persons arrested in the wake of the violence, adding that no fresh clashes have erupted so far. The district administration also said that 26 FIRs have been filed at different police stations in Nuh in connection to the communal riot that erupted on Monday.

According to the Haryana government, the victims comprised two home guards and four civilians.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 144 are still in place in Nuh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal and Jhajjar districts. of Haryana

