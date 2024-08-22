England to tour Ireland first time since 2019 for three ODIs next year

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) England men’s team will be touring Ireland for the first time since 2019 when the side travels to the country for a three-match ODI series scheduled from September 17-21 in 2025, though the venues are yet to be confirmed.

Ireland and England have met on 15 previous occasions in men’s ODIs, with Ireland winning twice, England 11 times, and two games ending in ‘no results’. Cricket Ireland expressed delight over the men’s team scheduled to arrive in the country next year for ODIs, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday.

“We are delighted to confirm this series – it will in fact be the first-ever three-match one-day series between the two sides played in Ireland, and the first fixture between the two teams in Ireland since May 2019,” said Warren Deutrom, CEO of Cricket Ireland, in a statement.

“While we will announce our full summer 2025 programme in due course, we have agreed to release these dates earlier than the rest as the interest levels in this series are already high and we wanted to lock in dates with the ECB in their busy 2025 schedule.”

“Tickets will go on sale in early 2025 and we anticipate a great number of traveling fans to come – so when they go live, we’d recommend buying early to avoid disappointment," he said.

For now, the England women’s team will be coming to Ireland next month to play three ODIs on September 7, 9, and 11 respectively, followed by as many T20Is on September 14, 16, and 17 respectively.

The three ODIs are a part of the 2022-2025 ICC Women’s Championship, to determine the top five teams alongside hosts India who would secure qualification for the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup.

“These aren’t the only fixtures between Ireland and England coming up, of course, with England Women touring here next month for three ODIs and two T20Is. It is great for Irish fans to see England’s men’s and women’s senior teams playing more regularly on these shores – it is yet another sign of the increasing stature of Ireland in the global game,” concluded Deutrom.

