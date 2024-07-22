England jump to sixth in WTC standings after win over Windies in Nottingham

Nottingham, July 22 (IANS) Following a comprehensive 241-run victory over the West Indies in the second Test of three-match series in , England have moved off the bottom of he ICC World Test Championship standings.

England wrapped up the series-clinching triumph late on the fourth day, with spinner Shoaib Bashir (5-41) claiming the third five-wicket haul of his career to help England dismissed the West Indies for just 143 in pursuit of 385 for victory.

It means England now hold a 2-0 series lead in the three-match series against the West Indies and Ben Stokes' side get the chance to clinch a series sweep when the third and final Test commences in Birmingham on Friday.

The win helped England jump up the World Test Championship standings, with the victory catapulting the European side past South Africa, Bangladesh and West Indies and into sixth place on the current table, ICC reports.

England have a 31.25 percentage of possible points from 12 Tests till now and still have another 10 Test matches remaining between now and the end of the year to try and earn a place at next year's World Test Championship final at Lord's.

After the final match of the series against the West Indies, England host Sri Lanka for three Tests on home soil from the end of next month and then embark on tours of Pakistan in October and New Zealand in November and December for further three-match series.

The West Indies, on the other hand, fell to ninth on the standings with a 22.22 percent win-loss percentage following the late fadeout against England at Trent Bridge and have seven Tests remaining this period against England (one), South Africa (two), Bangladesh (two) and Pakistan (two).

