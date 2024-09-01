'Emergency' shouldn't be released without SGPC's approval: Cong MP

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) Congress MP Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday asserted that Kangana Ranaut's film Emergency should not be released without prior approval from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Channi emphasised that the SGPC, as the representative body of the Sikh community, must first review and approve the film's portrayal of Sikh history.

"Kangana Ranaut's film should accurately depict Sikh history, and the SGPC should have the final say. Without their permission, the film will neither be released nor allowed to be released," Channi stated.

The Congress MP's remarks come amid widespread protests across Punjab against Kangana Ranaut due to her past statements against farmers and the controversy surrounding her film Emergency, which is based on the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Earlier, speaking to IANS about the film getting released on September 6, Kangana said, "Hopefully. My film got cleared by the censor," adding that if the results are unfavourable, "I am determined to fight for it. I am determined to even go to court to protect my film. To save my rights as an individual. You can't change history and scare us by threats," she said.

Channi also addressed comments made by former MP Simranjit Singh Mann, who had controversially criticised the Bollywood actress for her remarks on the farmers' protest.

Channi suggested that Mann's reaction was driven by anger and should have been avoided, adding, "Kangana should not be taken too seriously, and Simranjit Singh Mann should have refrained from unnecessary comments driven out of anger."

Amid the ongoing protests against Kangana, Channi highlighted the historical unity of Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh, stressing that the bond between these regions has "never been broken and will not be allowed to break."

He warned that any force attempting to disrupt this unity would face strong opposition.

Reflecting on Punjab's history post-independence, Channi noted that Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians have coexisted peacefully in the region, and he expressed hope that this harmony would continue in the future.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.