TS EAPCET Counselling Starts Today: Check Out the Available Seats!

The number of engineering seats available has been partially released after the TS EAPCET 2024 examination. Several colleges secured last-minute affiliations from universities just before the announcement. Commencing this Monday, students qualified in TS EAPCET and those registered for counselling can exercise their web options. This opportunity remains open until July 15, with approximately 173 colleges participating in the initial phase of counselling, as per the Technical Education Department.

There are 98,296 engineering seats available, 70,307 of which fall under the convener quota. The original count should have been 180,000 seats. Still, some colleges have reduced positions in civil, EEE, ECE, and mechanical branches due to the heightened demand for CSE. Most students have expressed a strong preference for Computer Science and its related disciplines.

Despite the disclosure of available seats, final government approval is pending. Delays in approval have reduced some seat allocations, while the remainder is included in the ongoing counselling process. Technical Education Commissioner Devasena disclosed on Sunday that over 60% of the available seats are in the CSE department.