Consulting firm Mercer appoints Siddhartha Gupta as India President

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) US-based consulting firm Mercer on Monday announced the appointment of Siddhartha Gupta as its India President.

Gupta brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this role, having most recently served as Mercer Mettl's Chief Executive Officer.

"I am excited to take on this role and lead efforts to further strengthen Mercer's position as a trusted partner for organisations seeking to unlock their workforces' full potential. Together with the talented teams at Mercer, I look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional value to our clients," Gupta said in a statement.

Gupta will be reporting to Sanjay Kedia, Marsh McLennan's India Chief Executive Officer, and will join the leadership teams for Marsh McLennan in India and Mercer in the India, Middle East and Africa Region, the company said.

"Under Siddhartha's leadership, Mercer Mettl, our international talent assessment arm, has achieved remarkable growth, becoming the largest online assessment entity in India and one of the world's fastest-growing HR and Ed-tech startups," Kedia said.

"With his proven track record of success and deep understanding of the talent landscape, he is poised to drive innovation and propel Mercer's success in India," he added.

